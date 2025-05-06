Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 4.10% to Rs 32345.00 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 5.60% to Rs 5419.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5132.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.10% to Rs 32345.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31072.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.38% to Rs 20716.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18767.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.08% to Rs 127944.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118379.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32345.0031072.17 4 127944.77118379.22 8 OPM %60.7060.52 -63.2761.07 - PBDT6910.867032.86 -2 27618.9725799.35 7 PBT6910.867032.86 -2 27618.9725799.35 7 NP5419.705132.45 6 20716.3318767.38 10

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

