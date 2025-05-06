Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.10% to Rs 32345.00 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 5.60% to Rs 5419.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5132.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.10% to Rs 32345.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31072.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.38% to Rs 20716.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18767.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.08% to Rs 127944.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118379.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

32345.0031072.17127944.77118379.2260.7060.5263.2761.076910.867032.8627618.9725799.356910.867032.8627618.9725799.355419.705132.4520716.3318767.38

