Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 66.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 444.00 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 66.65% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 444.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 468.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.49% to Rs 66.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 2001.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1744.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

444.00468.682001.691744.151.947.215.704.5722.9039.64146.91107.799.2926.5791.9457.536.7620.2766.4742.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News