Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 11.70% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 1561.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1486.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1561.731486.1515.1613.37226.07195.94157.03129.76134.71120.60

