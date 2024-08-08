Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 5.09% to Rs 1561.73 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 11.70% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 1561.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1486.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1561.731486.15 5 OPM %15.1613.37 -PBDT226.07195.94 15 PBT157.03129.76 21 NP134.71120.60 12

