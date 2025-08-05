Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 1710.72 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 14.60% to Rs 154.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 1710.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1561.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1710.721561.7316.4215.16263.88226.07190.11157.03154.38134.71

