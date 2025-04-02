Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Pantoprazole sodium for injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAPantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial). The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Protonix I.V. for Injection, 40 mg/vial, of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Pantoprazole sodium for injection is indicated for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and a history of erosive esophagitis (EE) for up to 10 days in adults. It is also indicated for the treatment of pathological hypersecretion conditions including Zollinger-Ellison (ZE) Syndrome in adults.

Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) have an estimated market size of US$ 48 million for twelve months ending December 2024 according to IQVIA.

