IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country this summer (April-June), including extended heatwave episodes that may last 10-11 days in central and eastern India. During April-June, above normal temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except west peninsular India, some parts of east-central and east India, the IMD noted in its all-India summer forecast released on Monday.

