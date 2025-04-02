Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

IMD expects above normal temperature in summer this year

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country this summer (April-June), including extended heatwave episodes that may last 10-11 days in central and eastern India. During April-June, above normal temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except west peninsular India, some parts of east-central and east India, the IMD noted in its all-India summer forecast released on Monday.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

