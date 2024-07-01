Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Bosutinib tablets

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bosutinib Tablets, 100 mg and 500 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Bosulif Tablets, 100 mg and 500 mg, of PF Prism C.V. (PF Prism).

Bosutinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of a certain type of leukemia called Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Bosutinib Tablets, 100 mg and 500 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 275 million for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 206 ANDA approvals (179 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

