N G Industries standalone net profit declines 85.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of N G Industries declined 85.52% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.054.387.9010.500.743.650.593.500.432.97

