GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 28.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 118.91 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare declined 28.48% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.118.91105.6619.1222.1721.9225.4915.0720.6910.6014.82

