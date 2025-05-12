Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 465.85 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 28.15% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 465.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 423.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.73% to Rs 118.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 1811.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1690.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

465.85423.071811.581690.439.0711.449.619.3842.1851.83184.09168.8925.7142.20155.11135.4220.3228.28118.0296.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News