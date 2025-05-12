Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 465.85 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 28.15% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 465.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 423.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.73% to Rs 118.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 1811.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1690.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content