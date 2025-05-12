Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 412.11 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 62.53% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 412.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.73% to Rs 87.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.10% to Rs 1303.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 775.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales412.11273.37 51 1303.76775.60 68 OPM %8.729.96 -8.749.10 - PBDT47.5428.11 69 133.2168.14 95 PBT41.2825.96 59 118.4259.78 98 NP31.1419.16 63 87.9244.02 100

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

