Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 412.11 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 62.53% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 412.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.73% to Rs 87.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.10% to Rs 1303.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 775.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

