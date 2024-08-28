Sun TV Network Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 826.55, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.8% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.71% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 826.55, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Sun TV Network Ltd has slipped around 4.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2148.85, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 827.8, up 1.52% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 36.8% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 6.71% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 17.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

