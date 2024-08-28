Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3117.95, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.92% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 38.19% jump in the Nifty IT index. Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3117.95, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25094.85. The Sensex is at 81939.19, up 0.28%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 6.36% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41709.25, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3107.4, up 2.25% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 34.92% in last one year as compared to a 29.74% jump in NIFTY and a 38.19% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

