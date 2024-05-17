Radico Khaitan Ltd rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1741.7, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.4% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% jump in NIFTY and a 12.53% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1741.7, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has slipped around 0.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54997, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 89.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

