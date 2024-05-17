Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.69%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 599, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.04% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 70.6% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 599, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 47.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.4, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

