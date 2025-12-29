Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All Australian tariff lines to go zero-duty for Indian exports from January 1: Piyush Goyal

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said all Australian tariff lines for Indian exports will become zero-duty from January 1, opening new opportunities for labour-intensive sectors.

Marking three years of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), he said the pact has boosted exports, expanded market access, and strengthened supply chains.

Indias exports to Australia rose 8% in 2024-25, improving the trade balance, with strong growth across manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and gems and jewellery.

Gems and jewellery exports rose 16% between April and November, while agri-exports saw broad-based growth, led by fruits, vegetables, marine products, spices, and coffee.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

