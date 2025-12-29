Adani Green Energy arm incorporates new renewable energy subsidiary

Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Ecothrive Renewables (ERL).

According to the companys exchange filing, ERL was incorporated on 26 December 2025 and is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The new entity is yet to commence its business operations.

The primary objective of ERL is to generate, develop, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply power using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and other clean energy technologies.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited holds 100% of the share capital of ERL. The newly incorporated subsidiary has an authorised capital of Rs 1 lakh and a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.