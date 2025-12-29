Bandhan Bank receives RBI nod for reappointment of Executive Director

Bandhan Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director of the bank for a further period of three years, effective from 31 March 2026.

The bank said the reappointment of Kesh as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, and as Key Managerial Personnel, will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. He will be liable to retire by rotation.

The bank clarified that Kesh is not related to any of the other directors of the bank. It also stated that he has not been debarred or disqualified from holding the office of director by any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other regulatory authority.