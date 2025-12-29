Waa Solar hits the roof after bagging Rs 225-cr solar project from MPUVNL

Waa Solar hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 55.62 after it has received a contract worth Rs 225 crore from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for setting up grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant.

The project is part of the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme, with a feeder solarisation component under the PM-KUSUM-C scheme.

The project involves development of solar power plants for the sale of electricity to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL).

The contract is a domestic order and is required to be executed within 18 months from the date of signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).