British Pound net speculative shorts ease from six year high

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a six high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 48498 contracts in the data reported through December 16, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 27017 net short contracts.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

