India's exports turning in a strong show following series of FTAs

Between November 2024 and November 2025, Indias total exports rose from US$ 64.05 billion to US$ 73.99 billion, registering a strong 15.52% growth. India has inked a series of major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Active negotiations are ongoing with several other countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have recently held discussions on bilateral economic partnership in a phone conversation amid signs of the two sides inching closer to firm up a much-awaited trade deal. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity. Both of them reviewed the steady progress in India-US bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments, reviewed progress in India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership and exchange views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defense and security.

