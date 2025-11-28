Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 125.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 125.88% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 311.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.311.51245.4436.7828.4138.9017.4937.9116.6728.1912.48

