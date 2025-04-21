Allcargo Gati spurts after total volume rises to 105 kt in March'25

Allcargo Gati zoomed 9.50% after the company's total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 105 kilotons (kt) in March 2025, up 10.52% from 95 kt in February 2025.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the firm's total volume fell by 1.86% in March 2025 as against 107 kt posted in March 2024. Allcargo Gati is primarily engaged in the business of express distribution and supply chain solutions through surface, air, and rail logistics. Supply chain management (SCM), e-commerce logistics, and fuel stations.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 11.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 440.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

