Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Gati spurts after total volume rises to 105 kt in March'25

Allcargo Gati spurts after total volume rises to 105 kt in March'25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Allcargo Gati zoomed 9.50% after the company's total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 105 kilotons (kt) in March 2025, up 10.52% from 95 kt in February 2025.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the firm's total volume fell by 1.86% in March 2025 as against 107 kt posted in March 2024. Allcargo Gati is primarily engaged in the business of express distribution and supply chain solutions through surface, air, and rail logistics. Supply chain management (SCM), e-commerce logistics, and fuel stations.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 11.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 440.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GNA Axles spurts after Q4 PAT surges 52% YoY to Rs 25 cr

IFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up factory at Khurdha, Odisha

DCX Systems to establish JV with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel

Board of Shilchar Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:2

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story