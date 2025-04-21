Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up factory at Khurdha, Odisha

IFGL Refractories receives approval for setting up factory at Khurdha, Odisha

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
IFGL Refractories announced that Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha, being designated Nodal Agency of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Government of Odisha for Investment Promotion has approved Company's application for setting up manufacturing facility for a) Dolo Burnt Magnesia (DBM) Fired Bricks b) DBM Ramming Mass and c) DBM Fetting Mass at plot of land measuring more or less Ac. 16.40 in Village: Goudaput under Khordha Tahasil in the District of Khurdha, Odisha allotted by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

