GNA Axles spurts after Q4 PAT surges 52% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
GNA Axles soared 14.52% to Rs 372.75 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 52.03% to Rs 25.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16.74 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 1.74% YoY to Rs 377.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 34.18 crore in Q4 FY25, up 68.45% compared to Rs 20.29 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses declined 1.97% to Rs 344.31 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 351.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 241.26 crore (down 6.82% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 20.32 crore (up 16.18% YoY), and the finance cost was at Rs 2.73 crore (down 14.42% YoY) during the period under review.

GNA Axles manufactures auto components for the four-wheeler industry, its primary products being rear axles, shafts, spindles, and other automobile components for sale in domestic and foreign markets.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

