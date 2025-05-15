Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Lupin, Le Travenues Tech, Tilakanagar Inds

Central Depository Services (CDSL), Manappuram Finance and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Abbott India, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alivus Life Sciences, Arvind, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bikaji Foods International, BLS International Services, Caplin Point Laboratories, CESC, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Godfrey Phillips, JSW Energy, LIC Housing Finance, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Solara Active Pharma, Welspun Enterprises, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Bikaji Foods International, BLS International will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupins consolidated net profit surged 114.9% to Rs 772.52 crore on 13.6% increase in net sales to Rs 5,562.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Eicher Motors reported a 27.25% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,070.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 23.4% YoY to Rs 5,150.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Tata Power Companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sagility Indias consolidated net profit surged 127.6% to Rs 182.57 crore on a 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 1,568.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tilaknagar Industries reported a 145.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on 13.1% increase in net sales to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Baazar Style Retails standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.43 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 54.5% YoY to Rs 345.37 crore in Q4 FY25.

Agi Greenpac reported 49.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 96.61 crore on a 13.3% increase in net sales to Rs 704.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) reported 85.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.72 crore on a 72.4% increase in net sales to Rs 281.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

