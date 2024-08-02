Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 189.64 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Terminals rose 2.98% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 189.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales189.64180.69 5 OPM %15.8316.04 -PBDT25.0823.85 5 PBT11.2810.50 7 NP9.329.05 3

