Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) announced that its board has approved that appointment of Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective 10 October 2025.

He will also be designated as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company.

Manmadkar brings over 32 years of extensive experience in finance, strategy, and leadership across a wide range of industries, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, R&D, manufacturing, real estate, and retail. He holds a Masters degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA), and Company Secretary (CS).

Throughout his career, he has held senior positions in reputed organizations such as Seagram India, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Sai Life Sciences, Cohance Lifesciences, Wockhardt and Reliance Retail. His areas of expertise span strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, international operations, treasury and corporate finance, taxation, investor relations, IT, and corporate governance and corporate affairs.

ABD stated that Manmadkars extensive experience and proven track record in managing finance and business strategy at both national and international levels make him a valuable addition to any leadership team.

The company also announced the relinquishment of Anil Somani from the position of CFO, KMP, and SMP, effective from the close of business hours on 9 October 2025. However, Somani will continue to be associated with the company and contribute to special projects.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the largest domestic Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes. ABD has a presence in five main flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with millionaire brands like Officers Choice Whisky, Officers Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. Currently, its manufacturing network comprises 37 units, of which 9 are owned bottling units, 2 owned distilleries, and 26 non-owned manufacturing units.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 398.6% increase compared to Rs 11 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 21.80% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 922.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.30% to Rs 516.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods allots 57.33 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; China's industrial profits up over 20% in August

Stock Alert: Protean eGov, Azad India, Softech Engg, Dev IT, Brahmaputra Infra

RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story