Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) announced that its board has approved that appointment of Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective 10 October 2025.

He will also be designated as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company.

Manmadkar brings over 32 years of extensive experience in finance, strategy, and leadership across a wide range of industries, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, R&D, manufacturing, real estate, and retail. He holds a Masters degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA), and Company Secretary (CS).

Throughout his career, he has held senior positions in reputed organizations such as Seagram India, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Sai Life Sciences, Cohance Lifesciences, Wockhardt and Reliance Retail. His areas of expertise span strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, international operations, treasury and corporate finance, taxation, investor relations, IT, and corporate governance and corporate affairs.

ABD stated that Manmadkars extensive experience and proven track record in managing finance and business strategy at both national and international levels make him a valuable addition to any leadership team. The company also announced the relinquishment of Anil Somani from the position of CFO, KMP, and SMP, effective from the close of business hours on 9 October 2025. However, Somani will continue to be associated with the company and contribute to special projects. Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the largest domestic Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes. ABD has a presence in five main flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with millionaire brands like Officers Choice Whisky, Officers Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. Currently, its manufacturing network comprises 37 units, of which 9 are owned bottling units, 2 owned distilleries, and 26 non-owned manufacturing units.