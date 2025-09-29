Parag Milk Foods allots 57.33 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Parag Milk Foods has allotted 57,33,713 fully paid-up equity shares on conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) on 29 September 2025. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 12,51,09,554 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Meanwhile, the outstanding FCCBs stand reduced to NIL.

