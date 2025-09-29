GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; China's industrial profits up over 20% in August

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 22.00 points (or 0.09%) in early trade, indicating a possible positive start for Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,687.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,843.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 30,141.68 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asia markets traded mostly higher on Monday as investors looked past the latest tariff developments. Investors braced for a possible shutdown of the U.S. government, which would in turn delay publication of the September payrolls report and a raft of other key data. President Donald Trump will meet with the top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress later on Monday to discuss extending government funding. Without a deal a shutdown would begin from Wednesday, which is also when new U.S. tariffs on heavy trucks, pharmaceuticals and other items go into effect. On the data front, China's industrial profits returned to growth in August even as businesses braced for a broader economic slowdown amid persistent demand woes.

Industrial profits rose 20.4% in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5% year-on-year decline in July, while profits grew 0.9% in the first eight months compared to a 1.7% decline in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia was set to kickstart its two-day policy meeting where it is reportedly expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6%. On Friday, all the three major averages on Wall Street edged higher following the release of crucial U.S. inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 299.97 points, or 0.65%, to close at 46,247.29. The S&P 500 added 0.59% to close at 6,643.70, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.44% to settle at 22,484.07.

Fridays rally snapped a three-day losing streak for the major indexes, but still ended the week down. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 slid 0.7% and 0.3%, marking each indexs first losing week in four. The Dow shed 0.2%. U.S. core inflation held steady in August, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for expected rate cuts. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% in the month, lifting the annual headline inflation rate to 2.7% from 2.6% in July. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2% on the month and remained unchanged at 2.9% year-on-year. Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices closed sharply lower on Friday, extending their losing streak to a sixth session. Sentiment weakened after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded drug imports effective October 1, 2025, while continued FII selling and concerns over H1B visas added to the pressure. The Nifty ended below 24,700 as IT, consumer durables and pharma stocks led the decline. All NSE sectoral indices finished in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 733.22 points or 0.90% to 80,426.46. The Nifty 50 index tanked 236.15 points or 0.95% to 24,654.70. In six consecutive sessions, the Sensex is down 3.11% and the Nifty has tumbled 3.02%.