Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 50.62 crore from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

The contract involves the establishment and operationalization of Virtual Education (VE) infrastructure in government secondary and senior secondary schools under the Samagra Shiksha initiative. As per the terms of the LoA, the project must be completed by 31 December 2025.

In a regulatory filing, RailTel confirmed that the estimated order value is Rs 50,62,23,040. The company also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no financial or operational interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under the applicable regulatory guidelines.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter slipped 1% to Rs 377.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peaks

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves change in CFO

Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Board of Krishival Foods to consider fund raising options

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story