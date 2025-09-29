RailTel secures Rs 51-cr project from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 50.62 crore from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

The contract involves the establishment and operationalization of Virtual Education (VE) infrastructure in government secondary and senior secondary schools under the Samagra Shiksha initiative. As per the terms of the LoA, the project must be completed by 31 December 2025.

In a regulatory filing, RailTel confirmed that the estimated order value is Rs 50,62,23,040. The company also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no financial or operational interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under the applicable regulatory guidelines.