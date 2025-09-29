Stock Alert: Protean eGov, Azad India, Softech Engg, Dev IT, Brahmaputra Infra

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 29 September 2025.
Stock to Watch:
Protean eGov Technologies on Friday announced that its executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), Dharmesh Parekh, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.
Azad India Mobility (formerly Indian Bright Steel Co) on Friday said its board has approved a lease agreement with Azad Coach Builders to set up a manufacturing facility for electric buses in Bengaluru. Under the agreement, Azad India Mobility will pay a monthly rent of Rs 25.5 lakh, with a 5% escalation every 12 months. The lease is for five years, with provision for extension by mutual agreement.
Jaykay Enterprises announced that its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, has secured an order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Bharat Dynamics for manufacturing launcher tubes.
Softtech Engineers said that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.16 crore from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its BIM-based Project Monitoring System (BPMS) software application. The project involves deploying Softtechs AI and ML-enabled CivitINFRA product to implement a unified enterprise solution integrated with BIM software.
Dev Information Technology announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 82 lakh from Rajcomp Info Services, a government of Rajasthan undertaking. The WebMyWay project involves the development, maintenance, and support of portals and websites to ensure responsive, mobile-friendly delivery of departmental information
Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 169.45 crore from the National Highway Authority of India. The project involves four-laning of the JorabatShillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 (New NH-6) in Assam and Meghalaya on an item rate (percentage) basis, to be executed within 12 months.
