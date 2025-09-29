India's forex reserves drop to $702.57 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 396 million to USD 702.57 billion for the week ended September 19, according to the RBI data.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 4.698 billion to USD 702.966 billion.

For the week ended September 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 864 million to USD 586.15 billion.

The gold reserves increased by USD 360 million to USD 92.779 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 105 million to USD 18.879 billion, the apex bank said.