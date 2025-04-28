Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has announced the launch of Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka. With this introduction, ABD marks its entry into the fast-growing prestige brandy segment. Golden Mist combines French craftsmanship with Indian expertise to deliver a smooth and rich blend. As part of the ABD portfolio, Golden Mist strengthens the company's non-whisky premium offerings, reinforcing its commitment to diversifying and elevating its overall product range.

The prestige brandy segment in Karnataka is growing at double-digit in its early teens of 13.1%, significantly outpacing the overall brandy category's high single-digit growth. Golden Mist enters the market at a time when consumers are actively seeking authentic, high-quality offerings in the mid-premium range.

Golden Mist is crafted for today's discerning consumers who seek tradition with sophistication and elevated taste experiences. Aged in French oak casks for a crafted feel, the brandy offers a deep amber colour, a smooth and luxurious texture, and a flavour profile that balances grape notes with hints of liquorice, honey, and subtle spice.

The brand also introduces a distinctive packaging innovation with its 180 ml Hippy pack, making it the only brand in its segment to offer this option alongside traditional glass bottles. The Hippy pack, designed in an elegant gold color, recognizes the deep connect with southern culture and enhances Golden Mist's position as a standout offering in the prestige brandy segment.

Golden Mist will be available across Karnataka in four different pack sizes. The 750 ml bottle is priced at Rs 970, the 375 ml at Rs 485, the 180 ml at Rs 235 (available in both a glass bottle and the unique Hippy pack), and the 90 ml at Rs 120.

