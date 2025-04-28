Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea announced the launch of its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna. Starting 28 April 2025, Vi Customers using 5G devices will have access to 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna.

This expansion follows Vi's successful launch in Mumbai in March, where over 70% of eligible users are experiencing Vi 5G, contributing up to 20% of total network data traffic, and is part of Vi's initial 5G rollout phase. The rollout will soon expand to Delhi and Bangalore in May. Additionally, coinciding with the ongoing T20 League, Vi also enabled 5G services in 11 major cricket stadiums across the country, allowing fans to enjoy high speeds during live matches.

As part of its introductory offer, Vi users can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs. 299 and experience 5G speeds for various use cases like streaming, gaming, conferencing, fast downloads, and real-time cloud access.

The rollout in these circles will continue aligned with the growth in 5G handset penetration and demand for the service.

For network deployment in Chandigarh and Patna, Vi has partnered with Samsung and implemented energy-efficient infrastructure and vRan technology to enhance network flexibility and performance. The Company has also deployed an AI-based Self-Organizing Network (SON) system to further optimize network performance.

