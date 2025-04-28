Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Sigachi MENA FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sigachi Industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Respilon, an innovation-driven nanofiber R&D company headquartered in the Czech Republic. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Sigachi's strategy to expand into advanced drug delivery technologies.

Sigachi and Respilon will collaborate to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug delivery solutions based on Respilon's proprietary NUENEX nanofiber technology. The collaboration includes developing commercialization strategies for relevant APIs and formulations, leveraging nanofiber encapsulation technology.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

