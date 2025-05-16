Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 920.65 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers reported to Rs 78.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 920.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 767.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10548.09% to Rs 194.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 3519.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3327.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

920.65767.573519.883327.8514.767.7912.237.28121.7617.36326.3775.63105.93-1.42265.7217.7778.64-2.41194.861.83

