Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 1503.68 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 12.65% to Rs 229.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 1503.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1434.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.25% to Rs 436.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 5415.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5593.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1503.681434.265415.385593.7424.2924.0313.0014.05354.83331.95734.79908.57311.70289.37562.25742.21229.12203.39436.92534.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News