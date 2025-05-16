Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 4461.14 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 8.62% to Rs 308.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 4461.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4105.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.35% to Rs 1122.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 636.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 17886.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16882.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4461.144105.3817886.6916882.5917.9818.5817.5316.98815.45839.333395.162900.15731.17755.613068.662586.79308.65284.161122.63636.61

