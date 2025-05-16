NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 339.69 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 49.95% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 339.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 102.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 1392.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

339.69356.501392.691444.6710.0712.529.8713.5039.4668.91167.72232.7825.9755.60114.14179.9920.7941.54102.86133.00

