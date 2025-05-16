Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 369.40 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 48.62% to Rs 65.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 369.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 226.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 1306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales369.40276.51 34 1306.001133.34 15 OPM %21.9619.25 -21.7622.08 - PBDT93.6262.89 49 316.81275.92 15 PBT86.4857.72 50 291.75257.78 13 NP65.5144.08 49 226.03196.00 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the March 2025 quarter

DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit declines 15.93% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story