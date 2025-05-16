Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.59% to Rs 369.40 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 48.62% to Rs 65.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 369.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.32% to Rs 226.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 1306.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1133.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

369.40276.511306.001133.3421.9619.2521.7622.0893.6262.89316.81275.9286.4857.72291.75257.7865.5144.08226.03196.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News