Precision Wires India allots 27.67 lakh convertible warrants

Precision Wires India has allotted 27,67,000 fully convertible warrants at a price of Rs 151/- per warrant, convertible into equity shares of face value Rs 1/- each, to non-promoter investors, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 41,76,17,000/-, of which 25% i.e., Rs 10,44,04,250/- has been received at the time of allotment.

