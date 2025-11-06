Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

The key equity indices trimmed early gains and trade near flat line in the morning trade. as investors tracked corporate results and global cues. The Nifty slipped below the 25,550 mark.

Media shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 49.22 points or 0.06% to 83,409.93. The Nifty 50 index fell 53 points or 0.21% to 25,544.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,169 shares rose and 2,593 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of Orkla India were currently trading at Rs 722.80 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 730. The stock was listed at Rs 751.50, exhibiting a premium of 2.95% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 755 and a low of 715. On the BSE, over 11.05 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Earnings Today: ABB India(up 0.27%), Abbott India(down 0.28%), Alivus Life Sciences(down 0.88%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.51%), Aster DM Healthcare(up 0.30%), Bajaj Housing Finance(down 0.78%), Birlasoft (down 1.62%), Devyani International(down 0.28%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals(down 2.48%), Indigo Paints(down 0.14%), Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC)(down 1.58%), Lupin(down 1.65%), Mankind Pharma(down 1.55%), Ola Electric Mobility(down 1.90%), Saatvik Green Energy(up 1.33%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.76%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index declined 2.02% to 1,501.65. The index fell 2.55% in the straight two trading sessions. Saregama India (down 4.97%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.96%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.9%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.85%) and Tips Music (down 1.76%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.54%), Sun TV Network (down 1.41%), PVR Inox (down 0.79%), Prime Focus (down 0.49%) and D B Corp (down 0.41%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: CCL Products (India) jumped 11.97% after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Redington spurted 10.75% after the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q2 September 2025. Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 29,118 crore, up 17% year-on-year, driven by robust demand across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Net profit jumped 32% YoY to Rs 388 crore, while EBITDA rose 23% YoY to Rs 632 crore. Whirlpool of India declined 1.02% after the company reported a 20.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.02 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 3.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.