Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 38.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 38.71% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 219.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.219.02179.138.6010.6819.2218.7714.1614.1214.4410.41

