Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Budget 2025-26 was presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1, 2025. The Budget announced an outlay of Rs. 5272 crores (Budget Estimates) for the Ministry of Textiles for 2025-26. This is an increase of 19 percent over budget estimates of 2024-25 (Rs. 4417.03 crore). To address the challenges of stagnant cotton productivity, Union Budget 2025-26 has announced a five year Cotton Mission to increase cotton productivity especially extra-long staple varieties. Science & Technology support will be provided to farmers under this Mission. By boosting domestic productivity, this initiative will stabilise raw material availability, reduce import dependence and enhance the global competitiveness of Indias textile sector, where 80% of capacity is driven by MSMEs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 479 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Dollar index retreats below 108 mark

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story