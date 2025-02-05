Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

The Union Budget 2025-26 was presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1, 2025. The Budget announced an outlay of Rs. 5272 crores (Budget Estimates) for the Ministry of Textiles for 2025-26. This is an increase of 19 percent over budget estimates of 2024-25 (Rs. 4417.03 crore). To address the challenges of stagnant cotton productivity, Union Budget 2025-26 has announced a five year Cotton Mission to increase cotton productivity especially extra-long staple varieties. Science & Technology support will be provided to farmers under this Mission. By boosting domestic productivity, this initiative will stabilise raw material availability, reduce import dependence and enhance the global competitiveness of Indias textile sector, where 80% of capacity is driven by MSMEs.

