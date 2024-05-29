Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.87% to Rs 52.12 crore

Net profit of PBM Polytex reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 52.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 191.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.1251.67 1 191.57202.21 -5 OPM %-0.23-1.20 --4.490.77 - PBDT1.310.66 98 -4.944.08 PL PBT0.35-0.23 LP -8.600.61 PL NP0.28-0.41 LP -6.450.34 PL

