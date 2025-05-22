Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 461.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 171.42% to Rs 327.39 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 461.53% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 171.42% to Rs 327.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.97% to Rs 83.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.08% to Rs 780.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

327.39120.62780.15412.6016.4612.0016.069.0052.4813.54120.8232.3249.5012.73112.3128.8235.326.2983.4829.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News