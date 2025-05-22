Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 461.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 461.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 171.42% to Rs 327.39 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 461.53% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 171.42% to Rs 327.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.97% to Rs 83.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.08% to Rs 780.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales327.39120.62 171 780.15412.60 89 OPM %16.4612.00 -16.069.00 - PBDT52.4813.54 288 120.8232.32 274 PBT49.5012.73 289 112.3128.82 290 NP35.326.29 462 83.4829.09 187

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

