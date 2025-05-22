Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 4.06% to Rs 459.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6714.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.37% to Rs 1281.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 19923.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21878.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content