Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 4.06% to Rs 459.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 6426.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6714.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.37% to Rs 1281.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 19923.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21878.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6426.886714.0119923.0221878.536.736.805.656.19555.20629.351680.772050.95546.20624.961650.032030.01459.15478.561281.391550.69

