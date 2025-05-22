Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 72.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.91% to Rs 15.76 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 72.41% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.91% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.55% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 76.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

15.7624.9876.5168.461.082.242.884.730.180.822.333.400.130.682.113.140.160.582.292.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News