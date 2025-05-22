Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 72.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 72.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.91% to Rs 15.76 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 72.41% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.91% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.55% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 76.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15.7624.98 -37 76.5168.46 12 OPM %1.082.24 -2.884.73 - PBDT0.180.82 -78 2.333.40 -31 PBT0.130.68 -81 2.113.14 -33 NP0.160.58 -72 2.292.56 -11

