IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 12.83% to Rs 10633.84 crore

Net loss of IndusInd Bank reported to Rs 2328.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2349.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 12.83% to Rs 10633.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12198.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.31% to Rs 2575.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8977.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.38% to Rs 48667.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45748.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

10633.8412198.5348667.6645748.2136.3361.0352.3460.58-3012.963131.313525.7511979.20-3012.963131.313525.7511979.20-2328.872349.152575.548977.30

