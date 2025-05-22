Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income decline 12.83% to Rs 10633.84 crore

Net loss of IndusInd Bank reported to Rs 2328.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2349.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 12.83% to Rs 10633.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12198.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.31% to Rs 2575.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8977.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.38% to Rs 48667.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45748.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income10633.8412198.53 -13 48667.6645748.21 6 OPM %36.3361.03 -52.3460.58 - PBDT-3012.963131.31 PL 3525.7511979.20 -71 PBT-3012.963131.31 PL 3525.7511979.20 -71 NP-2328.872349.15 PL 2575.548977.30 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1166.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 30.24% in the March 2025 quarter

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Cupid standalone net profit declines 51.31% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story